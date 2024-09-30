Coastline Academy Honored By Texas Department Of Licensing And Regulation With“Spirit Of TDLR” Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-Powered National Driving Academy Recognized For Exemplary Commitment to Public Service

- Courtney Arbor, Executive Director of TDLRMANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Coastline Academy , the nation's largest driving school, recently received the prestigious“Spirit Of TDLR” Award from the Texas Department of Licensing And Regulation (TDLR). The company received the honor for their exceptional dedication to public service after working tirelessly to help hundreds of driving students in the wake of a sudden, unexpected school closure in Mansfield.Coastline provided free, top-quality driving lessons to students impacted by the closure, ensuring that there were no gaps in their education and allowing them to continue their journey towards earning their driver's licenses without having to re-enroll in lessons. The swiftness and thoroughness with which the Coastline team coordinated their efforts, as well as their collaboration with other driving schools throughout the state, established the company as leaders in their dedication to the public good.“We view stepping in to help these students as central to our mission here at Coastline,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline.“As a national driving school, it's important to make a genuine, positive impact on every community we enter. Driver's education is an important aspect of overall public safety, so aim to do all we can to help support that cause.”Originating in California, Coastline has since expanded into hundreds of cities across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers state-certified Driver's Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to leverage the latest technology to teach students to be safe and confident drivers for life.In addition to its team of experienced, independently screened instructors and its fleet of modern vehicles, Coastline offers a tech-enabled approach that maximizes safety, efficiency, and valuable time behind the wheel. Combining a user-friendly, AI-powered online booking system with secure payment software and free home pickup services, the company makes the experience of signing up for lessons unprecedentedly easy. All Coastline vehicles come with dash cams and second brakes and are clearly marked as driving school vehicles, which are all part of the company's mission to maximize driver safety.“Your help for these students in Mansfield and around the state have benefited them more than may know,” Courtney Arbor, Executive Director of TDLR, said of Coastline in an award announcement.“Your tireless efforts have relieved burdens placed on several misplaced students. The thoughtfulness and care you showed for these students was exemplary.”Coastline's unique emphasis on personalization has helped entrench its reputation as a premier driver's education school. Building on its commitment to allowing students to get the most out of every moment spent behind the wheel, Coastline's instructors provide digital lesson reports after each lesson designed to help students identify and work on highly specific skills. This allows all lessons to have a palpable and personalized sense of progression built into them, creating a comprehensive and ongoing learning experience.Coastline's dedication to its mission of improving driver's education and safety extends to providing solid retirement paths for retiring driving school owners. The current driving school system has long suffered from a lack of natural succession planning for owners. Most local driving schools are managed by retirement-aged owners who often experience difficulty passing on their operations. Because Coastline operates on a nationwide scale, they are able to offer an easier path to retirement for local school owners while continuing to provide support for staff and providing top-quality services for students.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings from 98% of reviewers.

AI Powered Scheduling System

