GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE NAMES CHRIS MCNEIL AS CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris McNeil, at the Browns Perfect Season Parade he championed as a cheeky protest when the Browns went 0-16 in 2017.

The Global Flag League (GFFL) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris McNeil as its new Chief Officer (CMO).

Crown Equity Holdings (OTCMKTS:CRWE)

- Jay Lawrence, Board Chairman of the Global Flag Football LeagueTMTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris McNeil as its new Chief Media Officer (CMO). McNeil brings over 25 years of experience in marketing and media, making him the ideal leader to drive the league's media strategy and expansion in the digital age.Chris McNeil co-founded BIGPLAY LLC, a Cleveland-based media company that produces 14 sports-related shows. These shows are broadcast across multiple platforms, including Bally's Sports Networks, their own BIGPLAY app, social media, and YouTube. BIGPLAY has become a staple in sports media, consistently delivering high-quality content to audiences both in the Ohio market and nationwide.In addition to his work at BIGPLAY, McNeil has established a significant social media presence, operating numerous sites, including his popular handle on X (formerly Twitter), @Reflog_18, which boasts nearly 600,000 followers. His humorous and unique approach to fan engagement has made him a popular voice on the platform.“We are excited to welcome Chris McNeil to the GFFL team,” said Jay Lawrence, CEO of the Global Flag Football League.“His vast experience in content creation, media partnerships, and social media strategy will be crucial in expanding the GFFL's presence worldwide. We are confident that Chris will elevate the league's visibility and connect our growing fan base through innovative media channels.”Chris McNeil is a proud graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He furthered his education by earning an MBA from The Ohio State University, positioning him as both a creative force and strategic thinker in the business and sports sectors.“I'm excited to join the GFFL at such a pivotal moment,” said McNeil.“The league is on the rise globally, and there are incredible opportunities to engage with fans and expand our reach. I look forward to leveraging my experience to grow the GFFL's media presence and deliver compelling content to fans across the world.”Chris McNeil will oversee certain aspects of the GFFL's media and marketing efforts, including digital media strategy, content partnerships, and social media engagement.The Global Flag Football LeagueTM is a groundbreaking professional league with both men's and women's flag football teams, owner/ operator opportunities in both the United States and Europe, to current and former NFL players and their passionate fans in or near NFL cities. The league aims to bring the excitement of professional football to a broader audience while promoting gender equality in sports.For more information about the Global Flag Football LeagueTM, please visit our website or follow us on social media.The Global Flag Football LeagueTM is a publicly traded Crown Equity Holdings (CRWE) subsidiary.

Jay Lawrence

Global Flag Football League

+ +1 239-980-4397

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.