Russians Strike Kharkiv With Kabs Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kharkiv as the enemy struck the city with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is attacking Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs – explosions can be heard in the city," he wrote.

Terekhov urged residents to be cautious as repeated launches are possible.

He later added that, according to preliminary data, the bombs hit a wooded area within the city. "By now, no casualties or damage have been reported" the Mayor added.

wasinto

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that throughout the week, Russian forces launched approximately 20 missiles of various types at Ukrainian territory, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 400 strike drones of different types.