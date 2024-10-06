Invaders Planning To Create People's Volunteer Squads In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are planning to introduce people's volunteer squads in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and have already begun to enroll those willing to join.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"People's volunteer squads should appear on the streets of the occupied Luhansk region. Those who wish to join this movement with the smell of Sovietism are already being enrolled. However, a respective law should be approved by the end of the year," the post said.

Lysohor said that volunteer squads would be operating under the so-called "Interior Ministry of the LPR," but they would perform their duties free of charge.

The invaders promised not to hand out firearms and cold weapons to these persons. People's volunteer squads will use sticks and will carry out individual police orders when necessary.