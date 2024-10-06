General Staff: 99 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Around 130 Invaders Killed In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout Sunday, October 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 99 combat clashes with Russian invaders, with the most intense situation observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk, and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine update as of 22:00 on Sunday, October 6, posted on , Ukrinform saw.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 99 combat clashes, the enemy launched six missile strikes (seven missiles), conducted 72 air strikes (including the use of 94 guided aerial bombs), and carried out 653 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,417 shelling attacks on the Ukrainian forces' positions," the post reads.

Near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists attempted to storm Ukrainian positions five times. The estimated enemy losses in this direction amounted to 58 killed and wounded, with 14 artillery systems, 33 UAVs, ten vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment destroyed.

The enemy attacked the Ukrainian fortifications in the Kupiansk sector 11 times near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, and Novosynove. Currently, combat is ongoing in three locations.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian positions were stormed 18 times near Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, and Dibrova. Three attacks by the enemy are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian forces thwarted the enemy's attempt to improve their tactical position near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, nine attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora were unsuccessful.

The enemy's assault and bombing aviation were actively engaged in the Toretsk sector, where the invaders stormed the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 17 times.

The enemy intensified attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Throughout the day, they carried out a total of 19 assault and offensive actions. The highest activity of Russian occupiers is observed in the areas of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotroitske, Promin, Petrivka, and Selydove. Nine clashes in this sector are still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, today the Ukrainian defenders killed 126 and wounded 157 invaders. Three tanks, three armored personnel carriers, three guns, three command observation posts, two UAVs, and ten vehicles were destroyed. Additionally, two tanks, four armored personnel carriers, seven enemy vehicles, and five artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 17 combat clashes occurred. The terrorists attempted to advance near Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka, with seven battles currently ongoing.

Fighting continues near Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivka sector, where the enemy conducted seven assaults on the Ukrainian defense positions towards Yasna Poliana and Zolota Nyva using assault aviation.

In the Prydniprovske sector, six enemy attacks were repelled, with no success for the invaders.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region continues. Today, the enemy launched 15 air strikes there, using 21 guided aerial bombs.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been spotted.

"Today, we praise the Ukrainian warriors of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade Zaporizka Sich, the 68th Separate Mountain Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, who steadfastly hold back the assault of overwhelming enemy forces," the General Staff of the Armed Forces concluded.