Ukraine Receives F-16 Jets From The Netherlands


10/6/2024 7:06:08 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received its first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Dutch Minister of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, on social media platform X .

"For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine," he wrote.

Read also: Ukrainian , Dutch defense ministers discuss crew training , supply of weapons for F-16 jets

"This is urgently needed. In Kharkiv, I saw the damage from Russian airstrikes and heard frequent air raid alarms. The rest of the 24 jets will follow in the coming months," he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Brekelmans stated that the Netherlands has significant technology and expertise in the field of drones that it can share with Ukraine.

