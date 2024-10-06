President, Cinc Discuss Battlefield Situation, Operation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to receive an update on the current situation on the front and progress of the operation in Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the president shared details of this meeting in his evening address .

“There was a report on the current situation at the front. The Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions. The Commander-in-Chief, along with other military officials and representatives of the of Defense, will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan – both military and strategic security points,” Zelensky noted.

The president reminded that today marks two months since the start of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region.

"Today marks two months of our military operations in the Kursk region. And this is a very important phase of the war. Something that has greatly helped and continues to help our country. Ukrainians have proven that they can push the war into Russia. And with sufficient support from our partners, we will be able to put pressure on Russia in the way that's necessary for Russia to realize that the war will gain them nothing," Zelensky emphasized.

The President thanked Ukrainian soldiers working to replenish the exchange fund. "Our Kursk operation has made one of the biggest contributions to the exchange fund, aiding the release of Ukrainians from captivity. This is important. We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia – because only through strength can we bring peace closer," he asserted.

Zelensky also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal regarding“work over the coming weeks and communication with partners.” He also mentioned that Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna are on an official visit to Washington.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky stated in an interview with The New Yorker that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region has already shown certain results, with one of its goals being to reveal to Russians Putin's true attitude toward his own people.