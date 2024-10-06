No Power Outages Forecast On Monday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no plans to restrict electricity consumption on Monday, October 7.
This is according to Ukrenergo's post on facebook , reported by Ukrinform.
The company encourages citizens to use high-power electrical appliances during daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.
As Ukrinform previously reported, if temperatures drop to low levels (10–15 degrees below zero), energy providers may implement a single round of scheduled outages in the morning and evening hours.
