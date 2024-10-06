عربي


No Power Outages Forecast On Monday

10/6/2024 7:06:07 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no plans to restrict electricity consumption on Monday, October 7.

This is according to Ukrenergo's post on facebook , reported by Ukrinform.

The company encourages citizens to use high-power electrical appliances during daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.

Read also: A total of 500 settlements in Ukraine left without power

As Ukrinform previously reported, if temperatures drop to low levels (10–15 degrees below zero), energy providers may implement a single round of scheduled outages in the morning and evening hours.

UkrinForm

