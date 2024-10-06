Court To Determine Pretrial Measure For Head Of Khmelnytskyi MSEC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 7, the Pechersk Court in Kyiv will decide on a pretrial measure for Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC), who had nearly six million dollars seized during a search.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko on , according to Ukrinform.

"Tomorrow, Tetiana Krupa, an MP from the Servant of the People party representing Khmelnytskyi, will have a pretrial measure determined at the Pechersk Court in Kyiv," Honcharenko stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers detained and charged Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical-Social Expert Commission, with illegal enrichment after almost six million dollars had been confiscated from her.