Court To Determine Pretrial Measure For Head Of Khmelnytskyi MSEC
Date
10/6/2024 7:06:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 7, the Pechersk Court in Kyiv will decide on a pretrial measure for Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC), who had nearly six million dollars seized during a search.
This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Tomorrow, Tetiana Krupa, an MP from the Servant of the People party representing Khmelnytskyi, will have a pretrial measure determined at the Pechersk Court in Kyiv," Honcharenko stated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers detained and charged Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical-Social Expert Commission, with illegal enrichment after almost six million dollars had been confiscated from her.
