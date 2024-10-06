The Netherlands To Allocate EUR 400M For Ukraine Drone Plan
Date
10/6/2024 7:06:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands will allocate 400 million euros in advanced drone development with Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, referencing NOS , Brekelmans made this announcement during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Around half of the investment will be spent in the Netherlands, while the rest will be split between Ukraine and other countries.
"We will focus on different types of drones, so both surveillance drones, more defensive drones, but also the attack drones, because we see that Ukraine needs those more offensive drones also to target military facilities," Brekelmans said.
Read also: Ukraine receives
F-16 jets from
the Netherlands
He further noted that the drone action plan will combine Ukraine's innovation and Dutch knowledge to improve technology used on the battlefield, he said.
If the developed drones are successful, more funding will be available to scale up production, according to the defense minister.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Brekelmans noted that the Netherlands possesses numerous technologies and expertise in the field of drones, which they are willing to share with Ukraine.
MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108751172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.