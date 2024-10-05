Iran Stands With Hezbollah, Backs Efforts For Ceasefire In Lebanon, Gaza: FM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi affirmed Friday that his country will stand with Hezbollah and always support Lebanon and its people.

Araghchi made the remarks at a press after two separate meetings with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his visit to Beirut.

Araghchi described his visit“under current difficult circumstances” as the“best evidence that Iran stands by Hezbollah with all its capacity” and a gesture to show solidarity with“the Shiites in Lebanon and the entire Lebanese people.”

The minister called Iran's Tuesday missile attack on Israel“a legitimate self-defence based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

He stressed that Iran“has no plans to continue attacks unless Israel decides to continue its attacks,” warning if Israel takes any step or action against Iran, the response will be“stronger and proportionate.”

Araghchi pointed out that his talks with Lebanese officials centre on the ceasefire and that“consultations are ongoing with concerned countries.”

“We support the efforts toward a ceasefire, provided that, first, the rights of the Lebanese people are taken into account and it is accepted by the (Hezbollah) resistance, and second, that it comes simultaneously with a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Mikati's office said Araghchi has expressed during the talks“his country's concern and support for Lebanon in the face of the Israeli aggression.”

According to the statement, Iran will launch a diplomatic campaign and request a meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference to support Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Beirut for a visit on Friday, during which the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials. In addition, Iran will provide 10 tons of food and medicine in aid to Lebanon, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The visit comes as Israel has recently intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, which fueled its ongoing clashes with Hezbollah since Oct. 8, 2023, when the Lebanon-based Shiite group fired rockets at Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory fire and airstrikes from Israel in southeastern Lebanon.