United States Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry Market Report 2024: New Entrants In The Aircraft Leasing Industry Need Deep Pockets

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing industry weathered the storm of the pandemic. Despite revenue declining in 2020, the industry has grown steadily through the end of 2024. The initial stages of the pandemic caused a dip in activity as grounded fleets and renegotiated leases. However, as restrictions eased and passenger demand rebounded, airlines turned to leasing as a capital-efficient way to expand and modernize their fleets, particularly with fuel-efficient models. This trend was further fueled by the growth of low-cost carriers relying heavily on leased aircraft.

Overall, industry revenue will climb at a CAGR of 1.8% through the end of 2024 to reach $12.1 billion, including an expected 2.5% boost in 2024 alone. Profit has also climbed as lessors can charge premiums because of their services.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Trends and Insights



Innovation is the key to growth in the leasing industry: Air travel's comeback, combined with advancements like next-gen engines and digital maintenance processes, offers lessors an opportunity to create more efficient leases and manage assets better.

Narrow-body aircraft are a popular choice for airlines: This is because of their flexible usage potential across different routes and capacity ranges, making them particularly useful for low-cost, short to medium-haul flights.

The Southeast is a hotspot for aviation leasing companies thanks to its significant airports and maintenance facilities: Its skilled workforce and established aviation businesses create a magnet-like effect, attracting other firms.

New entrants in the aircraft leasing industry need deep pockets: Footing the bill to acquire planes isn't cheap, requiring substantial capital and often the backing of sizable financial institutions.

Innovation is crucial to growth for lessors: Advancements in aircraft technology, like next-generation engines and digitalization of maintenance processes, are impacting the industry. Lessors are increasingly looking to incorporate these advancements into their offerings, potentially leading to more efficient lease structures and improved asset management. Booming air travel will benefit lessors: Domestic and international travel are set to expand, causing airlines to lease out more aircraft. Regional jets will be more popular than ever since they help airlines make multiple daily trips.

Company Coverage Includes:



GE Capital Aviation Services

Avolon Holdings Ltd Aercap B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

