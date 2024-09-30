Valmet Rated Among The Top Five Percent Of Companies In The Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Valmet Oyj press release, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been awarded a Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, ranking it among the top five percent of companies evaluated over the past 12 months.

"Being recognized among the top five percent of companies in the EcoVadis assessment continues Valmet's strong track record in sustainability ratings. Over the past few years, the importance of EcoVadis has grown because an increasing number of our customers worldwide use it to evaluate their suppliers' sustainability performance. This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort of Valmeteers around the world in implementing our Sustainability 360° Agenda," says

Anu Salonsaari-Posti , SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet.

Valmet reports to selected third-party sustainability ratings to help its stakeholders assess its sustainability performance. Valmet's performance and consistent work in sustainability have received recognition from many external parties, including CDP's climate listing and MSCI ESG Ratings.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates the sustainability performance of businesses on four key categories: environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis rates companies with Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals based on their score. Annually, EcoVadis rates around 100,000 companies.

VALMET

Corporate Communications



For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Reetta Loponen, VP, Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 40 001 1211

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on

valmet | X

| X (IR)

| LinkedIn

| Facebook

| YouTube

| Instagram

|

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4044463

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED