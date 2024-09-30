Iran’s greenhouse production to hit 3.7M tons by March 2025

(MENAFN) The chief of Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse, Medicinal Plants and Edible Mushroom Affairs Bureau has declared that more than 3.7 million tons of top-notch greenhouse goods are estimated to be produced in the nation by the conclusion of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025).



Addressing the news on the offshoots of the 7th International Agriculture, Horticulture, Greenhouses, Inputs and Agriculture Machinery Exhibition of Iran (IFarm 2024), Elham Fatahi-Far stated that Iran's progressive greenhouses have shipped 240,000 tons of products valued at around USD150 million in the initial four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), Iran’s official news agency reported.



“Due to the increase in the amount of greenhouse production, it is necessary to provide the required inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and growing mediums in sufficient quantity and with good quality and reasonable price to the greenhouses,” Fatahi-Far declared.



She reported that the overall area of the nation’s greenhouses amounts at 27,000 hectares, with 8,761 hectares currently incomplete and still under construction.



“With the construction of each hectare of the greenhouse, direct and stable employment will be created for about 10 people, and about twice the same number will be employed indirectly,” she noted.



Previously this month, the manager of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program Mehdi Lotfizadeh declared that the ministry aims to raise the nation’s greenhouse production to 10 million tons by the conclusion of the seventh National Development Plan (2027).

