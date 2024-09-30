Industry News In Brief (September 30, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Allison is helping brands navigate societal issues with their new Impact Alignment and Response suite. This comprehensive service helps companies determine which issues to address and develop a response strategy that aligns with their values. By providing a clear roadmap and actionable steps, Allison empowers brands to speak out authentically and avoid missteps in a complex and ever-changing landscape. Allison's Impact Alignment and Response suite consists of two key components: Impact Alignment and Real-Time Issues Response. Impact Alignment is a research-informed process that identifies issues relevant to the brand and stakeholders. Real-Time Issues Response provides a decision-making framework for vetting and responding to emerging societal and cultural issues.



NEW YORK - With colleges facing increasing PR challenges, Group Gordon released a free crisis communication toolkit. This comprehensive resource guides higher education communication teams on building crisis plans, including team formation, protocol creation, and scenario brainstorming. By providing practical guidance and examples, the toolkit empowers institutions to be prepared for potential PR disasters and mitigate their impact. The crisis communication toolkit covers essential elements of crisis preparedness, such as building a crisis team, developing communication protocols, and brainstorming potential scenarios. It also includes practical worksheets that can be customized to fit the specific needs of higher education institutions. By utilizing this resource, colleges and universities can enhance their crisis response capabilities and protect their reputation.



NEW YORK - Burson has rolled out Decipher Health, a new AI offering tailored to the healthcare sector. This cognitive AI tool utilizes predictive analytics to forecast the impact of communication strategies on patient, advocate, and other healthcare stakeholder segments. Decipher Health aims to optimize communications effectiveness and engagement. Decipher Health is a tool for healthcare organizations seeking to improve their communications efforts. By leveraging AI and predictive analytics, this solution can help identify the most effective messaging strategies and target audiences. This enables healthcare organizations to reach their stakeholders more effectively and drive positive outcomes.



NASHVILLE - Unlock Health has introduced a comprehensive suite of Health Risk Assessments (HRAs). These 19 condition-specific assessments empower healthcare marketing leaders with valuable patient data to create more targeted campaigns, improve operational efficiency, and drive organizational growth. The HRAs address the challenge of limited patient data due to complex privacy regulations. By providing rich and contextual patient insights, these assessments help healthcare organizations better stratify health risks, support follow-up care, and engage at-risk patients. For patients and their families, Unlock HRAs offer valuable information to assess individual risks and make informed decisions about their healthcare.



SAN FRANCISCO - Bospar unveiled PushE, their first AI offering. This tool provides instant, expert-level answers to urgent PR and marketing questions, drawing from Bospar's experience. PushE is designed to augment the agency's after-hours consultancy and address critical needs outside traditional business hours. PushE is a resource for CMOs, CEOs, and other professionals who require quick and accurate answers to PR and marketing queries. By leveraging Bospar's expertise and AI capabilities, PushE can provide timely insights and guidance on a wide range of topics, from crisis management to media relations.



CHARLESTON, SC - The agency Obviouslee has achieved B Corp certification, joining a group of businesses committed to social and environmental responsibility. This certification recognizes Obviouslee's dedication to ethical practices, employee well-being, and community engagement. The company's high B Impact Score, significantly exceeding the industry average, further highlights their commitment to "Be about it" and using marketing for positive change. The company has demonstrated a strong dedication to ethical business practices, fair labor standards, and community engagement.

