Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award For 'Iconic' Contribution To Indian Cinema

Iconic Mithun Chakraborty, 74, will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on X on Monday.

“Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” said the IB Minister.

Several Bollywood fans reacted to the news, with many congratulating 'Mithun Da' One user commented that Mithun Chakraborty deserved to receive the award a long time back.

The actor will be felicitated with the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony which would be held on October 8. Earlier this year, Mithun Da was conferred prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

Mithun Chakraborty

The actor-turned politician left Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress party in April, nd joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mithun Chakraborty had begun as an actor with the1976 National Award-winning drama Mrigayaa, a Mrinal Sen directorial. He won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the film.

In the 1980s, the actor shot to stardom with Bollywood hits like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, and Commando, among others. Mithun's iconic dance performances on Bollywood songs like“I Am a Disco Dancer” and“Jimmy Jimmy" got him the name 'Disco Dancer' among fans.

