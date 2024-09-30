Russians Shell Kherson Region Killing One Person, Injuring 12 Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 29, one person was killed and 12 others were as Russian forces shelled Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram .

He stated that under the enemy fire and were Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozirka, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanyslav, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Vesele, and Kherson.

The Russian targeted a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and residential neighborhoods of the settlements in the region, including 18 private houses.

The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage, buses, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and 12 were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured due to Russian shelling in Bilozirka and Mykilske in Kherson region.