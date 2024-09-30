Russians Shell Kherson Region Killing One Person, Injuring 12 Others
Date
9/30/2024 3:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 29, one person was killed and 12 others were injured as Russian forces shelled Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram .
He stated that under the enemy fire and airstrikes were Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozirka, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanyslav, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Vesele, and Kherson.
The Russian troops targeted a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and residential neighborhoods of the settlements in the region, including 18 private houses.
Read also: Russian drones target municipal transport
in Kherson three times
on Sunday
The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage, buses, and private vehicles.
As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and 12 were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured due to Russian shelling in Bilozirka and Mykilske in Kherson region.
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108728236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.