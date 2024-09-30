Spotify returns to work after facing significant outage for 3 hours

(MENAFN) Spotify experienced a significant outage on Sunday, which lasted for three hours and affected thousands of users. According to DownDetector.com, a website that tracks outages of digital platforms, the issue impacted at least 40,000 users in the United States during its peak. Many users reported similar problems on social media platforms, with widespread complaints about service disruption.



By 3 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), DownDetector reported that fewer than 600 users were still facing issues. Spotify addressed the situation through a post on its X account, stating that the issue had been resolved and everything was back to normal.



Users reported a range of problems during the outage, including the inability to load playlists, play anything besides recently played songs, and random interruptions in music playback. Despite this temporary setback, Spotify's popularity remains strong, with 246 million paid subscribers recorded in the second quarter of this year.



Spotify, originally founded in Sweden in 2006, is a leading platform for streaming music and podcasts. Now headquartered in Luxembourg, the company provides access to millions of songs and has partnerships with major institutions in various industries, including sports and entertainment. Spotify offers both free, ad-supported services and premium subscriptions, while working with record labels and media companies to deliver protected content.

