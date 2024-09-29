Oman Min. Of Energy Honors KOC Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Naser Al-Ajmi

MASCAT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Sultanate of Oman of and Minerals Salim Al-Aufi honored on Sunday Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Chairman Ahmad Al-Eidan, for his participation in the International of the American Association of Geologists (AAPG), hosted by Omani capital Muscat.

Al-Eidan expressed his gratitude to KUNA, stating that this honour reflects the increasing recognition of Kuwait's role in advancing earth sciences both regionally and internationally.

The 'Leadership Award' presented by the AAPG is an international recognition given to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the field of Earth sciences, Al-Eidan added.

He highlighted the importance of the conference, which brings together geologists and geophysicists from around the world, facilitating the exchange of expertise and showcasing the latest studies conducted by specialized companies and universities.

Al-Eidan came up with the idea to establish Gulf Geologists Union and has contributed to connecting the oil and academic sectors.

He was the founding president of the Kuwait Geosciences Society and a former president of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) in the Middle East. (end)

fas







MENAFN29092024000071011013ID1108727420