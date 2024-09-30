How Israel Weakened Hezbollah By Killing These Seven High-Ranking Officials Last Week?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel killed seven high-ranking commanders of Lebanon's Hezbollah after launching one of the biggest-ever against the Iran-backed groups. The attack also killed hundreds of people, including women and children, and has escalated an all-out war-like situation in the Middle Eas . The Israeli strikes killed the group's leader, Hassan Nasralla , Nabil Kaouk, Nabil Kaouk, and four other key leaders of the militant group.



The surprise attack came after Hezbollah opened a front to support its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip a day after the Palestinian group's ghastly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel's attack on Hezbollah is likely to draw massive consequences, spiralling a spill-over effect in the rest of the Middle East region. The killing of key militants is also likely to weaken Hezbollah's leadership, giving an edge to Israel in the conflict. Here is all you need to know about the seven Hezbollah militants killed in the Israeli strike.

What does the killing of top commanders mean to Hezbollah?

Several experts have hinted that the recent attack by Israel on Hezbollah was different from previous actions on multiple fronts. One of the experts termed Nasrullah's killing as a bigger event than Osama Bin Lade .



“This is quite different from previous assassinations. It was full decapitation.” The former Australian General and military analyst Mick Ryan called Nasrullah's death more important than the 2011 killing of the former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden,”

Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of War Studies at King's College in London, told Bloomberg.

Hassan Nasarallah

The militant group kingpin had led the group through several wars with Israel since 1992. He also saw the party's transformation into a powerful player in Lebanon. Hezbollah entered Lebanon's political arena while also taking part in regional conflicts that made it the most powerful paramilitary force. He also played a crucial role in keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power in Syria after its public uprising in 2011. Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah also helped develop the capabilities of fellow Iran -backed armed groups in Iraq and Yemen.

Nabil Kaouk

Kaouk, who was killed in an airstrike Saturday, was the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. He joined the militant group in its early days in the 1980s. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah's military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. He made several media appearances and gave speeches to supporters, including in funerals for killed Hezbollah militants. He had been seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Akil

Akil was a top commander and led Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, which Israel has been trying to push further away from its border with Lebanon. He was also a member of its highest military body, the Jihad Council, and for years had been on the United States' wanted list. The U.S. State Department says Akil was part of the group that carried out the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and orchestrated the taking of German and American hostages.

Ahmad Wehbe

Wehbe was a commander of the Radwan Forces and played a crucial role in developing the group since its formation almost two decades ago. He was killed alongside Akil in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs that struck and levelled a building.

Ali Karaki

Karaki led Hezbollah's southern front, playing a key role in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. described him as a significant figure in the militant group's leadership. Little is known about Karaki, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.

Mohammad Surour

Surour was the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, which was used for the first time in this current conflict with Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah launched exploding and reconnaissance drones deep into Israel, penetrating its defense systems which had mostly focused on the group's rockets and missiles.

Ibrahim Kobeissi

Kobeissi led Hezbollah's missile unit. The Israeli military says Kobeissi planned the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli soldiers at the northern border in 2000, whose bodies were returned in a prisoner swap with Hezbollah four years later.





(With inputs from AP)