Biden Approves $567 Million In Military Aid For Taiwan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The White House has announced that has issued a directive for $567 million in military aid to Taiwan.

International media, quoting the White House on Monday, September 30, reported that this aid is the latest U.S. move to strengthen Taiwan's military in the face of escalating tensions with China.

The growing military cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. comes amid repeated warnings from China. China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, has stressed that the United States must respect the“One China” principle and cease its relations with the self-governing island.

Last year, U.S. military aid to Taiwan amounted to $345 million, as reported by various sources.

Meanwhile, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to reunite the island with the mainland forcefully.

Previously, the Chinese military launched a large-scale drill around Taiwan, calling it a“severe punishment for Taiwan” and stating it was in response to the island's“separatist actions.” During the drill, Taiwan was surrounded by Chinese warships and aircraft.

The recent escalation of U.S. military aid to Taiwan reflects a deepening commitment amid rising tensions with China. As China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, these developments intensify the geopolitical situation, with potential ramifications for regional stability in the Asia-Pacific.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram