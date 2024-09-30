Meta adds new features to AI chatbot to enhance usability, convenience for users

(MENAFN) Meta AI, the AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT that is integrated into Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, is getting several new features to enhance its usability and convenience for users. During Meta Connect 2024, the company revealed that the chatbot now has over 400 million users globally, positioning it to become the most widely used smart assistant by the end of the year.



One of the major updates comes with the integration of the new Llama 3.2 model, which introduces a voice mode on platforms like Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This allows users to interact with Meta AI in a more conversational and natural manner. Additionally, Meta is planning to incorporate AI voices that mimic celebrities, further personalizing the chatbot experience.



Meta is also working on adding image editing capabilities to its AI chatbot. This new feature will allow users to send photos and request modifications, such as changing clothing, altering the background, or making other adjustments to images. For Instagram stories, Meta AI will now be able to automatically create fun and unique backgrounds based on the content of the images.



For content creators, Meta is introducing an AI-powered translation tool that will translate audio in Reels and automatically sync the lips to match the new language, making it easier to share content across different languages. The chatbot will also suggest captions for Stories on Instagram and Facebook, and AI-generated themes will be available for direct messages on Instagram and Messenger, giving users more customization options.

