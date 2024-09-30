Microsoft’s AI-powered Recall feature sparks concerns among cybersecurity experts

(MENAFN) Microsoft's AI-powered Recall feature, which automatically saves screenshots of a user's activity on their Windows PC and makes them searchable, has sparked concern among cybersecurity experts and users. The feature, introduced earlier this year, raised fears about potential hacking risks, as it could expose everything a user does on their device if compromised.



In response to these concerns, Microsoft has been working over the past few months to improve the security and usability of Recall. Unlike the previous version, users now need to manually opt-in to activate the feature and authenticate their presence through Windows Hello, adding an extra layer of security.



Earlier this month, some users reported that they were able to uninstall Recall from their systems, but Microsoft clarified that this was a bug rather than an intentional feature. However, it seems the company has reconsidered, as it now allows users to disable Recall entirely via the optional features settings in Windows, giving them full control over whether screenshots are taken or saved.



Additionally, Microsoft has improved Recall by adding automatic filtering of sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details. It also enables users to select which apps are excluded from the screenshot feature. Enhanced security measures, including encryption protected by the device's Trusted Platform Module and malware protection features like anti-spyware and anti-hacking, have also been implemented. Microsoft has further introduced video-based user verification for over 95 percent of its customers to prevent unauthorized access.

