Build-A-Bear Celebrates The Month Of Octobear With Second Wave Of Halloween Collectibles

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. ( NYSE: BBW ), the beloved multi-generational global company best known for its iconic make-your-own-plush retail experience, introduces an expanded Halloween collection to kick off the month of "OctoBEAR." Due to Build-A-Bear's broadening consumer base, of which up to 40% is now comprised of teens and adults, much of the creatively creepy product line is designed to appeal to and is in response to the growing trend called "kidulting."

With this second wave of Halloween plush , Build-A-Bear kids, collectors and fans are likely to scream with delight in response to products ranging from a collection inspired by the spooky classic film, Disney Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and a pair of hauntingly creative Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) bears.

The feline frenzy was further fueled at the time by an unauthorized viral leak of the product and contributed to generating a waitlist of over 55,000 names to be notified upon the Pumpkin Kitty's planned return in October. Kids and kidults alike are sure to be delighted to learn that the company will offer a make-your-own Pumpkin Kitty in all participating Build-A-Bear Workshops in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom tomorrow, Tuesday October 1st.

The "kidulting" trend, loosely defined as adults buying products primarily targeted to kids such as toys and plush, began some years ago and, according to toy industry sales data regarding the 18 year+ demographic, recently became the largest industry segment, generating more revenue than the 3-5 year old demographic for the first time, according to research reported by Circana.

"Guests have shown an increasing affinity to our scarily sweet Halloween offerings," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "And while children remain our core consumer, Build-A-Bear has also seen a significant increase in teens and adults sales over the past few years, which have therefore had a growing influence over decisions for concepts, designs, and licenses particularly for product featured in our exclusive age-gated area on the company's website called 'The Bear Cave .'"

As we continue to celebrate the thrill of Halloween, the "Spooky Stuff You Love" will keep delighting guests at Build-A-Bear all season long. With our exclusive Glow assortment, wide variety of exclusive licensed favorites, spooky costumes for our furry friends, and festive events, there's something exciting for everyone. And with so much buzz around our Workshop, who knows what new surprises might pop up in November? Stay tuned and visit your local Workshop or visit Build-A-Bear Workshop® | Shop All The Stuff You Love (buildabear) to experience more Halloween fun.

About Build-A-Bear®

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on

and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW ) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.



