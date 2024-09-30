(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Luhansk region, not a single grocery store operates in more than 200 settlements occupied by Russians.

Artem Lysohor, Chief of the Luhansk RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In more than 200 settlements of the so-called LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) there is not a single grocery store. These towns and villages are located on the territory of 22 administrative and territorial units. That is, in communities occupied not only in 2022, but also in 2014. For ten years, nothing has been done there to improve the infrastructure – there is nowhere even to buy bread," the regional chief emphasized.

According to Lysohor, recently, mobile shops have been arriving there twice a week, operating for one to two hours before moving on to the neighboring village.

Intoof

"The occupiers turned some developed settlements of Luhansk region into a 'Russian outback'," Lysohor said.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the occupiers are 'initiating' first graders into the 'Orlyata-Vertseniata' organizations, modeled after Soviet-era structures.