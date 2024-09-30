Nasrallah Killing: Kashmir Cyber Police Warns Against Inflammatory Posts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir has warned social users against fanning communal or sectarian tensions in the valley in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike in Lebanon on Friday.

“We've noticed inflammatory and sectarian posts being shared on social media, threatening communal harmony. We urge everyone to refrain from posting or engaging in such divisive content,” the Cyber Police Kashmir said in an advisory posted on X.

The police warned of strict action against anyone posting or sharing any inflammatory or provocative content.

“Any individual found posting or sharing sectarian, inflammatory, or provocative content aimed at disturbing peace will face strict legal action under the relevant sections of law. Let's work together to maintain the unity and tranquility of Kashmir,” it added.

Spontaneous protests broke out in the Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts soon after the killing of the Hezbollah chief.

While the protests on streets have been peaceful so far, there were reports of some social media users posting provocative content online.