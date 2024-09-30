عربي


IIFA 2024: Who Wore What On The Green Carpet?

9/30/2024 12:06:47 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:53 PM

Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:11 PM

Award shows are famous for the cool looks you see on the red (or green carpet), and on September 28, the International Indian film Academy Awards (IIFA) did not disappoint.

Indian actors, producers, directors and their fans walked the green carpet on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.


Prabhu Deva Badshah Taha Shah Badussha Amrin Qureshi Jeeva R Rekha Daggubati Venkatesh Vicky Kaushal Janhvi Kapoor Karan Johar Vivek Oberoi with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Nora Fatehi Rakul Prit Singh Karan Aujla Lulia Vantur Kusha Kapila Rani Mukerji CT280924-SK-IIFAAbdu Rozik, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab Vijay Verma Bobby Deol and Taniya Honey Singh CT280924-SK-IIFANushrratt BharucchaIndian actress, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab Ananya Panday Shahid Kapoor

