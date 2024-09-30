IIFA 2024: Who Wore What On The Green Carpet?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:53 PM

Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:11 PM

Award shows are famous for the cool looks you see on the red (or green carpet), and on September 28, the International Indian Academy Awards (IIFA) did not disappoint.

Indian actors, producers, directors and their fans walked the green carpet on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Prabhu Deva Badshah Taha Shah Badussha Amrin Qureshi Jeeva R Rekha Daggubati Venkatesh Vicky Kaushal Janhvi Kapoor Karan Johar Vivek Oberoi with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Nora Fatehi Rakul Prit Singh Karan Aujla Lulia Vantur Kusha Kapila Rani Mukerji CT280924-SK-IIFAAbdu Rozik, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab Vijay Verma Bobby Deol and Taniya Honey Singh CT280924-SK-IIFANushrratt BharucchaIndian actress, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab Ananya Panday Shahid Kapoor

ALSO READ:

'Expect the unexpected': Shahid Kapoor all set to give fans a night to remember at IIFA Awards 2024

Abu Dhabi: Celebrities, fans excited to see Shah Rukh Khan host IIFA 2024

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee bag top awards; 'Animal' wins big