IIFA 2024: Who Wore What On The Green Carpet?
Date
9/30/2024 12:06:47 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:53 PM
Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:11 PM
Award shows are famous for the cool looks you see on the red (or green carpet), and on September 28, the International Indian film Academy Awards (IIFA) did not disappoint.
Indian actors, producers, directors and their fans walked the green carpet on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Prabhu Deva
Badshah
Taha Shah Badussha
Amrin Qureshi
Jeeva
R
Rekha
Daggubati Venkatesh
Vicky Kaushal
Janhvi Kapoor
Karan Johar
Vivek Oberoi with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Nora Fatehi
Rakul Prit Singh
Karan Aujla
Lulia Vantur
Kusha Kapila
Rani Mukerji
CT280924-SK-IIFAAbdu Rozik, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
Vijay Verma
Bobby Deol and Taniya
Honey Singh
CT280924-SK-IIFANushrratt BharucchaIndian actress, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
Ananya Panday
Shahid Kapoor
