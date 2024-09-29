DLE News Release: Beware Callers Impersonating Law Enforcement, Press Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Ho ʻok ō K ān āwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO'OKELE

September 28, 2024

Beware callers impersonating law enforcement

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) warns the public to beware of callers impersonating law enforcement officers and intimidating people with false information about impending or nonexistent court cases.

The callers may indicate the person they have called faces arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing or jury duty. They may mention that payment in the form of bail or a civil fee will resolve the matter.

Please know that law enforcement agencies will not call to solicit any form of payment. Therefore, do not provide credit card or bank account information to anyone who calls saying they are a law enforcement officer.

The scammers may“spoof” real DLE phone numbers to make it appear their call is legitimate when in fact they are calling from another phone number, often outside Hawai'i. Scammers from outside Hawai'i often mispronounce street addresses with Hawaiian names or reference government offices not found in Hawai'i including the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who receives a call they believe to be a scam is asked to contact the Department of Law Enforcement at 808-586-1352.

Media contact:

Brooks Baehr

Public Information Officer

Department of Law Enforcement

715 S. King Street

Honolulu, Hawai'i

96813

Office (808) 587-5051

Mobile (808) 892-9272

