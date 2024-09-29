Duke Energy Crews Restore 687,000 Customers Command Center Planned For Pinellas County Barrier Islands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Majority of Duke Florida's customers will be restored by 11:59 p.m. tonight Electrical rebuild required in some areas; some homes, businesses cannot receive power

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 3 p.m. ET today, Duke Energy Florida's crews restored power for 687,000 customers, while 73,000 continue to experience outages as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Our 8,000 crews continue working diligently to repair damage from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene and restoring power to those who can receive it. We anticipate restoring power to 95% of Duke Energy Florida's territory that is able to receive power by 11:59 p.m. tonight, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Due to the substantial impact to the barrier islands in Pinellas County, we are working quickly to assemble a centralized command center in Madeira Beach. A restoration task team will be on-site to begin the process of replacing equipment and rebuilding parts of the electric grid and repairing sections that remain structurally sound.

Crews will continue energizing portions of the barrier islands that can receive power. However, many customers experienced significant damage to personal property. The damage sustained by these homes and businesses makes some structures unsafe to energize.

"With the significant impact to the barrier islands in Pinellas County, we will be rebuilding together alongside the communities we serve," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We are committed to powering the vitality of our neighborhoods as quickly as possible and we will continue to closely coordinate with our local communities."

We will keep our customers informed throughout the rebuilding process with adjusted estimated times for restoration and periodic updates on our progress. Texts and email updates will be provided to residents as well. We ask Duke Energy customers to update their phone numbers and email addresses to ensure they receive up-to-date information about restoration efforts.

A dedicated webpage will be established to provide the latest information on the Pinellas County barrier islands. The most up-to-date information about restoration efforts can be accessed on Duke Energy's

Outage Map or by enrolling in

Outage Alerts .

