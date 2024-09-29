Xi Jinping expresses support for industrial workers at CFHI

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently sent a letter to representatives of industrial workers from China First Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (CFHI), offering warm encouragement and sincere expectations for their efforts.



In his letter, Xi noted his two visits to CFHI, highlighting his admiration for the workers' commitment to technological innovation and product quality.



In recent years, CFHI workers have concentrated on overcoming key technological challenges in major equipment manufacturing, achieving significant breakthroughs that showcase the patriotism and creativity of Chinese industrial workers in the modern era.



Xi emphasized that manufacturing is the cornerstone of a nation and essential for a strong country. He expressed hope that as they embark on a new journey, workers will remain dedicated to serving the nation with their skills, promote the spirit of model workers, value hard work, and refine their abilities. He urged them to continue contributing their wisdom and strength to building a robust manufacturing sector and revitalizing northeast China.



