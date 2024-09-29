Reports Of Aid To Russia Undermine China's Declared Neutrality On War In Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Continued reports of China's aid to Russia's war effort undermine Beijing's attempts to depict itself as a neutral mediator in the war in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said this in a new report , Ukrinform reports.

Western officials continue to highlight efforts by the People's Republic of China (PRC) to support the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

In particular, analysts mentioned an article published by The Times, according to which Western officials revealed that an unspecified Chinese company is sending a range of military drones to Russia for testing and eventual use by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to a Western official, the Chinese company signed the agreement with Russia in 2023 and that there is "clear evidence that PRC companies are supplying Russia with deadly weapons for use in Ukraine." In addition, the official confirmed a September 25 report from Reuters about Russia's secret weapons program in the PRC to develop long-range attack drones for use in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on September 27 that roughly 70 percent of Russian imports of machine tools and 90 percent of microelectronic imports come from the PRC and Hong Kong and that Russia is using these imports to produce missiles, rockets, armored vehicles, and munitions.

Blinken added that China's actions do not "add up" since China speaks about wanting peace in Ukraine but is allowing Chinese companies to take actions that are helping the Russian war effort.

"The PRC has repeatedly attempted to depict itself as a neutral mediator in the war in Ukraine, and continued reports of PRC aid to Russia's war effort undermine this claim," ISW said.