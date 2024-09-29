In Ukraine, 490 Settlements Without Electricity Due To Hostilities, Technical Violations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable, with 490 settlements partially or completely de-energized as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

This was reported by the of , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the damage to the Ukrainian power system due to Russian shelling complicates its operation. In this regard, citizens are urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Active restoration of power facilities and a large-scale repair campaign to prepare the power system for the autumn-winter period continue.

“Power engineers are working around the clock to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions due to enemy shelling and hostilities.

In Chernihiv region, 438 household consumers lost power as a result of Russian army strikes.

In Kharkiv region, the fighting caused a power outage at substations and household consumers, as well as at the railroad (no disruption to train traffic). The power supply was restored.

In the western region, equipment at one of the substations was shut down due to technological reasons, which left household consumers and the substation without electricity. The power supply has now been restored. A high-voltage overhead line was also disconnected due to the storm.

In the central region, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions. Power engineers put it back into operation.

Over the past day, power supply was restored to a total of 6,917 consumers who were without electricity due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 28, debris from enemy drones shot down at night damaged the energy infrastructure of Poltava region.