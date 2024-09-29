'I Want To Thank God, My Father Was...': Musheer Khan's First Public Statement After Accident Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan provided an update on his injury sustained in a car accident on the outskirts of Lucknow.

“I want to thank Almighty for the new life. I am fine for now. My dad was there with me, and he is fine too. Thank you for your prayers,” Musheer said in a posted on his Instagram handle.





Further in the video, Musheer's father Naushad Khan thanked the almighty for giving him a“new life”.

"Good evening. I first want to thank the almighty for the new life. Also, to those who prayed for us. Our well-wishers and fans. Our relatives. We thank everyone. We also want to express gratitude to MCA and BCCI, who are taking care of Musheer. And what's for the future, they will also give that update. I will just say, whatever we haven't got, we need to wait for that. Whatever we have got, we have to be grateful. This is what life is," Naushad said.

Musheer was travelling to Lucknow from his hometown of Azamgarh for the Irani Cup starting October 1. He was accompanied by his father, Naushad Khan, who sustained minor scratches in the accident on the Purvanchal Expressway, where their car hit a divider and overturned, PTI reported.

“I just want to say, one needs to persevere to get what one couldn't, and to be grateful for what one has got. This is life.”

Musheer had scored a valiant hundred in the Duleep Trophy held recently. He is the younger brother of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan.

Musheer was set to represent Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy champions, in the upcoming Irani Cup match at the Ekana Stadium. Following this fixture, Mumbai's Ranji campaign will kick off on October 11 against Baroda.

This injury is a major setback for Musheer, who has made an impressive start to his first-class career, with three centuries and a half-century in nine matches. His accomplishments include a double century in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final, and a crucial century in the final against Vidarbha.

Earlier this month, Musheer demonstrated his form with a remarkable 181 runs in the Duleep Trophy against a strong India A side that featured Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan has been released from the India Test squad in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup, pending his non-selection in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against Bangladesh.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has not yet announced a replacement for Musheer in the Irani squad, which Ajinkya Rahane captains.

(With inputs from agencies)