Urgent: Israeli Airstrike Hits Residential Apartment In Beirut: Report

9/29/2024 8:08:30 PM
BEIRUT, Sept 30 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment within a residential building in Al Cola, a neighbourhood in Beirut, during the early hours of today, according to reports from Lebanese TV channel al-Jadeed.
At least 105 people were killed and 359 others injured yesterday, in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
This incident marked the first time Israel has targeted the capital, since the outbreak of conflicts between Hezbollah and Israel on Oct 8, last year.– NNN-NNA
