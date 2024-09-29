Urgent: Israeli Airstrike Hits Residential Apartment In Beirut: Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 30 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli hit an apartment within a residential building in Al Cola, a neighbourhood in Beirut, during the early hours of today, according to reports from Lebanese TV al-Jadeed.

At least 105 people were killed and 359 others yesterday, in Israeli on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese of Health.



This incident marked the first time Israel has targeted the capital, since the outbreak of conflicts between Hezbollah and Israel on Oct 8, last year.


