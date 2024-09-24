International Business Awards® Honor Milliporesigma As A Gold 2024 Stevie® Winner

(MENAFN- 3BL) MilliporeSigma , the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, was named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the 21st Annual International Business® Awards . The company was recognized in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year in Canada and the U.S.A. category for its continued commitment to fostering the development of greener products and solutions through a multi-million-dollar, multi-year commitment to green chemistry education nonprofit, Beyond Benign .

MilliporeSigma's expanded partnership with Beyond Benign, announced in March 2023, helps transform chemistry education to better prepare next-generation scientists with the skills to address sustainability through chemistry.

Together, MilliporeSigma and Beyond Benign provide expanded access to resources and support needed to apply greener practices in higher education curricula. To date, the expanded partnership has engaged over 4,800 faculty members and reached more than 1,200,000 students globally. Key achievements include:



Removing barriers that keep green chemistry out of classrooms: Launched in October 2023, with additional support from the American Chemical Society, the Green Chemistry Teaching and Learning Community (GCTLC) online platform connects chemistry educators, students and industry stakeholders worldwide in a shared virtual space, enhancing access to green chemistry resources at no cost to them. The expanded partnership has made over 200 open-access curriculum units, lessons and educational resources in green chemistry available.

Uniting the global green chemistry higher education community around a shared commitment: Through the global expansion of Beyond Benign's long-standing Green Chemistry Commitment (GCC), MilliporeSigma and Beyond Benign are further bolstering unity in the green chemistry higher education community around a shared commitment to implementing green chemistry education and practice within existing curriculum and programs. With 186 GCC signers globally to date, the partnership has outpaced its goals for 2024 already and continues to increase steadily. Fostering green chemistry innovation: Up to $5,000 in grants have been awarded to 10 GCC signing institutions for one-year projects that advance green chemistry education.

Judges commended MilliporeSigma for its robust contributions to empowering future scientists with the resources and knowledge to advance green chemistry effectively, noting that the company sets a "high standard for the industry." They further highlighted how MilliporeSigma, through its expanded partnership with Beyond Benign, "exemplifies leadership in promoting green chemistry education globally, addressing critical gaps in curriculum and resources," and "drives meaningful change within the industry."

For more information on how MilliporeSigma is accelerating sustainable change across its entire value chain worldwide, please visit its Sustainability and Social Business Innovation webpage.

View the complete list of 2024 Stevie® winners on the International Business Awards'® website .