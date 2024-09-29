Saudi Arabia Expresses“Great Concern” Over Escalation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Sept 30 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring the recent escalation of violence in Lebanon with“great concern,” according to the kingdom's foreign ministry, early today.

The underscored the necessity of safeguarding Lebanon's and territorial integrity.

In light of the ongoing turmoil, Saudi Arabia reiterated its solidarity with the Lebanese populace and urged the international community to take decisive action, to preserve regional peace and security, warning against the perils of war.

Furthermore, the ministry announced initiatives to provide medical and humanitarian aid to support the Lebanese people during these critical times.

Since Sept 23, Zionist Israel has executed its most extensive military operations against Lebanon since 2006. It also launched airstrikes on Friday evening, targeting Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, resulting in the deaths of the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, along with several senior commanders.– NNN-SPA