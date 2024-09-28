Qatar Charity Delivers Aid To Sudan Dam Collapse Victims

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has carried out a new relief intervention in Sudan providing food packages and tents to those affected by the collapse of the Arba'at Dam in the Red Sea State, where the disaster caused significant damage to dozens of villages and resulted in numerous casualties.

QC's intervention, according to an official statement, has been met with widespread appreciation from local authorities, communities, and those impacted in Arba'at and surrounding villages.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Major General Mustafa Mohamed Nour, expressed his appreciation for the relief aid provided by QC to the victims of flash floods and heavy rains. He also praised the significant humanitarian efforts continuously made by QC to support those affected and families in need, with QFFD's generous support.

Several individuals affected by the dam's collapse expressed deep gratitude for the rapid response of QC's field teams, who provided essential shelter and food assistance in a timely manner. QC was the first organisation to reach the impacted areas, where it conducted a field assessment to identify urgent intervention priorities after the collapse of the dam, which serves as the main source of fresh water for the Red Sea State.

Sayed Ohaj, a person affected by the disaster, stated that the collapse of the Arba'at Dam inflicted substantial damage on properties, livestock, and farmland, leading to the loss of several lives. He commended the prompt arrival of QC teams to provide much-needed assistance to the area.

QC's field teams faced significant challenges in reaching a village, which suffered extensive destruction and substantial losses, where the teams set up tents for the affected residents and distributed food packages to hundreds of those impacted on the second day following the disaster.

Tariq Mohiuddin, acting director of QC's Sudan Office, stated that the organisation's intervention is part of its urgent humanitarian efforts to assist families affected by floods and heavy rains across several states in Sudan. He noted that QC was timely in its response following the floods and rains, providing essential aid such as tents and shelter materials to the affected families in several areas of the Nile River State. This assistance was part of the aid delivered through the third Qatari airlift for flood relief efforts.

