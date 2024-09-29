عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region

Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region


9/29/2024 10:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked a border railway station in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region with FPV drones, wounding three people, including a train driver.

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Russian drone kills Ukraine's Supreme Court judge on humanitarian mission to Kharkiv region

"An enemy FPV drone attack on a border railway station in the Sumy region wounded a train driver, a station employee and a passenger of train No. 6605," the post reads.


Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region Image

Ukrzaliznytsia added that an armored diesel locomotive had been damaged, so the train would depart with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay.


Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region Image

MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108727128


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search