Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has attacked a border railway station in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region with FPV drones, wounding three people, including a train driver.

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy FPV drone attack on a border railway station in the Sumy region wounded a train driver, a station employee and a passenger of train No. 6605," the post reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that an armored diesel locomotive had been damaged, so the train would depart with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay.

