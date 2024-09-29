Three Wounded In Russian FPV Drone Attack On Railway Station In Sumy Region
Date
9/29/2024 10:09:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked a border railway station in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region with FPV drones, wounding three people, including a train driver.
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
Russian drone kills Ukraine's Supreme Court judge on humanitarian mission to Kharkiv region
"An enemy FPV drone attack on a border railway station in the Sumy region wounded a train driver, a station employee and a passenger of train No. 6605," the post reads.
Ukrzaliznytsia added that an armored diesel locomotive had been damaged, so the train would depart with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108727128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.