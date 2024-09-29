TVS Emerald Expands in North Bengaluru and Chennai with Combined Revenue Potential of INR 900 Crore

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 28 September 2024: Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald), a leading real estate developer has announced two significant land acquisitions in key growth markets—North Bengaluru and Chennai—with a combined booking value potential of INR 900 Crore. The company has acquired a 4-acre land parcel in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, with a tentative saleable area of half a million sq. ft., and a potential booking value of INR 600 Crore. Simultaneously, TVS Emerald has also secured a 4-acre land parcel in Padur, Chennai, with a booking value potential of INR 300 Crore, further expanding its footprint in both cities.

These acquisitions reflect TVS Emerald’s strategic growth in high-demand residential markets. Thanisandra, a rapidly growing suburb in North Bengaluru, boasts excellent connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, NH44 and Outer Ring Road, making it a prime location for homebuyers. Meanwhile, the Padur acquisition strengthens the brand’s presence in Chennai, where TVS Emerald continues to invest in premium residential projects.

Mr. Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO, TVS Emerald, said, “Our dual expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium residential projects in high-growth areas. The Thanisandra project, our second in North Bengaluru, comes at a time when the region is seeing rapid development. Additionally, our investment in Padur, Chennai, underlines our focus on strengthening our presence in the Chennai market with projects that cater to the evolving needs of urban homebuyers.”

TVS Emerald Isle of Trees, the company’s other ongoing project in Rachenahalli, North Bengaluru, is currently in its pre-launch phase and has garnered positive traction. The newly acquired Thanisandra project is expected to further boost TVS Emerald’s market share in Bengaluru’s competitive real estate market.





MENAFN29092024005232011781ID1108727056