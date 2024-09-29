Iran suggests interconnection of power grids of Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) At the gathering of the BRICS ministers in Russia’s Moscow, Iran's Energy Minister has suggested the enhancement of collaboration between the member nations of this alliance, which includes the interconnection of the power grids of Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Saudi Arabia.



In the conference, Abbas Aliabadi highlighted the major significance of the geo-economics of Iran and recalled that the Islamic Republic has the second biggest reserves worldwide and abundant oil resources, coupled with shared water and land borders with 15 nations.



As stated by Aliabadi, the enrolling of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, as well as Ethiopia to the BRICS alliance is of tactical significance, and bearing in mind the great energy resources of these nations in addition to their major transit part in the world, this coalition can make BRICS a rate financial and political power.



He said that Iran links a vital part of the global transit corridors guiding to the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, as well as the areas of Central Asia and the Caucasus with high security and low cost.



Iran's Minister of Energy declared that Iran aims to participate in electricity trade and transit by utilizing the variety in temperature and prospect by linking its electricity network to all nations with a shared land border.

