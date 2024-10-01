Israeli military announces commencement of ground operation in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli announced the commencement of a ground operation in southern Lebanon early Tuesday morning. According to a military statement, this action was taken in line with directives from the leadership. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in the region. The statement emphasized that these targets are situated in villages near the border and present an immediate threat to Israeli communities located in northern Israel.



The IDF outlined that the operation is being conducted according to a systematic plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, with soldiers having undergone extensive training and preparation for several months. The statement further indicated that the Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery are providing support to the ground forces through precise strikes on military objectives in the area. The operation has been named “Northern Arrows” and is expected to continue based on ongoing situational assessments, alongside ongoing combat operations in Gaza and other fronts.



In advance of the ground operation, the Israeli army declared a closed military zone near the borders with Lebanon on Monday evening, responding to reports suggesting an impending ground offensive. This military zone encompasses the Israeli settlements of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel, with strict prohibitions on entry. This announcement followed a thorough assessment of the current situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border areas.



Additionally, on Monday evening, the Israeli army executed airstrikes targeting three locations in the southern suburbs of Beirut. This action was taken shortly after issuing urgent evacuation orders for residents in these areas. Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared a warning on the social media platform X, urging residents of the southern suburbs to evacuate and providing maps indicating buildings of concern. The evacuation orders specifically targeted neighborhoods including Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh, which Adraee claimed were in proximity to facilities affiliated with Hezbollah, warning that the Israeli army would take forceful action against these sites.

