Japanese lawmakers elect Shigeru Ishiba as new prime minister

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Japanese lawmakers elected Shigeru Ishiba as the new prime minister, marking a significant leadership change as he succeeds Fumio Kishida. Ishiba's election came after a successful intra-party leadership race within the ruling Liberal Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, the Komieto party. He garnered the support of 291 lawmakers out of the 461 ballots cast in the lower house of parliament, demonstrating a solid backing from his party members.



Shigeru Ishiba, 67, takes over the premiership following the resignation of Fumio Kishida, who stepped down along with his entire Cabinet early on Tuesday. Kishida had been in office since October 2021, taking over from former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. His tenure was marked by various domestic and international challenges, but he ultimately decided to resign, paving the way for Ishiba’s leadership.



Prior to his election as prime minister, Ishiba held the position of defense minister and has a long history within the LDP, having been elected president of the party on his fifth attempt. His extensive experience in government is expected to shape his approach to the numerous issues facing Japan today. In addition to domestic challenges, Ishiba's leadership will be scrutinized as he navigates Japan's foreign relations and security dynamics in a rapidly changing global landscape.



In a notable move, Ishiba has called for snap elections to be held on October 27, a decision that marks the shortest period for any leader of the LDP after being elected as party president. This swift call for elections reflects his determination to solidify his mandate and respond promptly to the political landscape in Japan. As he steps into this new role, Ishiba's leadership style and policy priorities will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.

