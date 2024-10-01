NATO says around 200 personnel from ARF to be deployed in Western Balkans

(MENAFN) On Monday, announced that approximately 200 personnel from its newly established Allied Reaction Force (ARF) will be deployed to the Western Balkans from September 30 to October 16. This deployment aims to conduct training exercises to ensure the readiness of the forces and to provide support to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR). According to a statement from Allied Joint Command Force Naples, this operation represents the ARF's first mission since its formation in July of this year.



The deployment will involve a military contingent from the ARF’s Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT), comprising around 50 personnel, who will be stationed in Kosovo. In addition, a forward command node consisting of approximately 150 personnel will be set up in North Macedonia. This strategic positioning is intended to enhance NATO's operational capabilities in the region.



The deployed forces will engage in various training exercises designed to maintain their high level of readiness while also assessing their capacity to quickly mobilize a larger force if necessary. The statement emphasized the importance of these exercises in preparing the ARF for potential contingencies in the region, ensuring that they remain responsive to evolving security dynamics.



Furthermore, a portion of the ARF headquarters will be integrated temporarily into KFOR's command and control structures. This integration is critical for evaluating logistical, infrastructural, and operational support needs should KFOR require substantial reinforcement. Overall, NATO's deployment underscores its commitment to maintaining stability and security in the Western Balkans amidst ongoing challenges.

MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108733085