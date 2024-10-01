Israeli attacks on Syria’s Damascus result in 3 deaths, 9 injuries

(MENAFN) Early Tuesday, Israeli on multiple sites in Damascus, the capital of Syria, resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and left nine others injured, as reported by the Syrian state news agency. According to an unnamed military source cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the aerial assault was carried out using warplanes and drones from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting various locations within the city.



The military source indicated that Syrian air defense systems were able to intercept most of the missiles and drones launched by Israel. However, despite these defenses, the strikes resulted in significant casualties among civilians, with reports confirming that three individuals lost their lives and nine sustained injuries. Additionally, the airstrikes caused considerable damage to private property in the affected areas.



In a related development, Syrian state television reported the death of presenter Safaa Ahmad during the airstrikes, which included a targeted attack on a vehicle in the Mezzeh Western Villas area, where she resided. Ahmad's death has been confirmed by the General Organization of Radio and TV, highlighting the tragic impact of the airstrikes on civilians.



While the Syrian government has condemned these attacks and reported that their air defenses intercepted hostile targets in the skies over Damascus three times during the night, Israel has yet to issue any official statement regarding the airstrikes. Since 2011, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting government forces, Iranian military personnel, and Hezbollah positions in the region.

