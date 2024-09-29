Hezbollah officially announces martyrdom of its Secretary-General

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hezbollah officially announced the martyrdom of its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, who lost his life during an Israeli military operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening. In a heartfelt statement, the organization paid homage to Nasrallah, highlighting his profound leadership and unwavering dedication to the resistance movement.



The statement began with a solemn invocation of God, referencing a verse that emphasizes the importance of fighting for divine purposes. It depicted Nasrallah as a "heroic, wise, and faithful leader," now eternally aligned with the martyrs of the historic Battle of Karbala, symbolizing his indelible place in the ongoing narrative of faith and resistance against oppression.



Nasrallah, who had been at the helm of Hezbollah since 1992, was celebrated for his role in steering the group through numerous pivotal victories over the past three decades. His leadership included key milestones such as the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and the divine victory in 2006, and he remained a steadfast advocate for the Palestinian cause, particularly in Gaza.



Hezbollah’s statement also conveyed condolences to various leaders and communities, including Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the spiritual leader of the Muslim community, as well as to the entire Islamic nation and all oppressed people worldwide. Additionally, the statement expressed sympathy for Nasrallah's family, praising him for receiving the "Order of Imam Hussein," a prestigious divine honor that signifies his martyrdom as the culmination of a life devoted to fighting for justice, especially for Palestine.



The leadership of Hezbollah vowed to continue its struggle against Israeli aggression, reiterating their commitment to support Gaza and defend the resilient population of Lebanon. This message reinforced the organization's determination to uphold Nasrallah’s legacy, honoring his memory by maintaining the fight against oppression and injustice in the region.

