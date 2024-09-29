Russian Drones Target Municipal Transport In Kherson Three Times On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion attacked public in Kherson, using drones, for the third time in a day.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the city military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian continue fighting with the peaceful residents of Kherson – three by enemy drones on public transport in a day. Russian occupiers again dropped explosives from a drone on a bus," the report said.

One wounded as Russian forces shell Blahovishchenske inregion

No one was injured, only the windshield s was damaged, Mrochko said.

As reported, a local man, 56, was injured in Kherson as a result of a drone strike. A bus was also attacked. During the day, another man was injured after a drone dropped an explosive payload.