Russian Airstrikes Leave Two Injured In Kharkiv Region's Bohuslavka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force launched on the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region's Izium district, injuring two civilians and inflicting damage on households and a farm.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"On September 29 at around 15:30, the invaders launched airstrikes on the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district. Two people were injured: a man, 25, and woman, 85" the post says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the premises of the and at least six private residential buildings were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, Russian troops struck the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, as a result of which two local women were injured.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office