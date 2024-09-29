Classified Documents Suggest Navalny Could Be Poisoned While In Prison - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Journalists obtained access to "hundreds" of documents related to the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. Among the bulk, information was found indicating his possible poisoning.

That's according to The Insider , Ukrinform reports.

"The Insider obtained access to hundreds of official documents related to the death of Aleksei Navalny in the Polar Wolf correctional colony. Judging by them, the authorities purposefully removed from everywhere references to symptoms that had not been included in the official version. As medics confirm, these symptoms unequivocally indicate that Navalny was poisoned," the report reads.

According to The Insider, among the documents, two versions of the resolution on refusal to initiate a criminal case were discovered. It is noteworthy that the parts mentioning that Navalny complained about stomach ache, nausea, and convulsions before he died were gone from from the final version.

Hackers steal database of Russian convicts to avenge's death – media

The same information is seen in another document - a description of "removed items", where "samples of vomitus" are mentioned.

Judging by the text, the biomaterial was sent for an examination, although neither the examination itself, nor the fact that Navalny had vomited, was previously reported.

The documents were commented on by ICU medic Aleksandr Polupan, who treated Navalny after poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent in Omsk in August 2020. He stated that the symptoms pointed to organophosphate poisoning.

According to journalists these documents confirm the words of Yulia Navalna (Navalny's widow) who previously stated that in his last minutes, Navalny did complain about a sharp pain in his stomach.

It should be recalled that Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was put behind bars in 2021 and sentenced to over 20 years in prison following numerous court trials. He died in prison in February 2024. Russian opposition believes it was a violent death.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's investigators claim Navalny died in the medical ward after unsuccessful resuscitation, so no investigation was ever appointed.

Photo: EPA