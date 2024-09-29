GCC Chief Urges Immediate Ceasefire In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi stressed the urgency of a ceasefire across the southern borders of Lebanon to avoid a larger conflict in the Middle East.

In a press release on Sunday, he urged the warring parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect the safety of civilians, and avoid sliding into a regional conflict and expanding the cycle of violence.

Renewing the firm support of the GCC member states for "the brotherly people" of Lebanon, the Secretary-General called for speeding up the presidential and carrying out the necessary economic reforms to improve the living conditions of the people.

He recalled the GCC ministerial declaration calling for full implementation of the provisions UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Taif Accord regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial safety of Lebanon.

Al-Budawi's statement came in response to fierce attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on south Lebanon and other parts of the country that resulted in thousands of casualties, extensive material damage and nearly one million displaced people. (end)

