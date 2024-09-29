Leoguar Introduces Zephyr ST & SO Beach Cruiser Ebikes: Merging Style And Power For The Ultimate Coastal Ride, Priced At $1,599

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leoguar, a leader in innovative electric bike solutions, introduces two new models in its Beach Cruiser lineup: the Zephyr ST and Zephyr SO Beach Cruiser Ebikes. Designed to offer a seamless blend of style, comfort, and powerful performance, these eBikes are set to revolutionize the beach cruising experience.

Exploring the Coast with Leoguar Zephyr Beach Cruiser Ebike | Perfect Ride for Beach Adventures

The Zephyr ST Beach Cruiser Ebike is designed for those who value chic, carefree rides. Priced at $1,599.00, it boasts a 720 Wh battery with up to 60 miles of range, powered by a 500W motor reaching speeds of 20 MPH. The 7-speed Shimano gearing and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes ensure a versatile and safe ride. The Zephyr ST stands out in seven vibrant colors, perfect for any setting.



The Zephyr SO Beach Cruiser Ebike offers a bold, rugged riding experience. Sharing the same price and core specs as the Zephyr ST, it features a strong step-over frame for style. Ideal for adventurous beach rides, the Zephyr SO includes an ergonomic saddle and a secure password-locked display, catering to those who prioritize performance and security. The Zephyr SO is available in three vibrant colors - Golden Sunrise, Azure Wave and Emerald Coast.



The Zephyr models feature patented dual-lock battery design integrated into the front down tube, placing 50% of the weight at the front. The robust rear motor balances the remaining weight, resulting in improved overall stability and control. This setup offers a smoother and more comfortable ride, making long journeys easier compared to traditional beach bikes.

The beach cruiser, an American icon of carefree coastal living, was designed by Schwinn in the 1930s to bring freedom, durability, and riding enjoyment to everyone. Today, it remains a part of the two-wheeled culture of America, embodying the spirit of relaxed rides along the coast.

"Our Beach Cruiser e-bikes take that legacy even further, blending the classic design with modern technology to offer an enjoyable ride that reflects the growing focus on sustainability and comfort in bike culture." said COO of Leoguar.

About Leoguar:

Leoguar blends 30 years of expertise with a passion for eco-friendly design, offering high-quality, stylish ebikes that conquer any terrain. A comprehensive two-year warranty on all models ensures long-term customer satisfaction.

